BIZNOTE: Grand opening with renowned local artist @ West Seattle Realty’s new space Thursday

Location, location, location.

The real-estate maxim also applies to the new space that West Seattle Realty (WSB sponsor) just moved into. You’re invited to visit Thursday night, as WSR hosts muralist Desmond Hansen and shows off his new creation on one of their walls.

The location in the brand-new Admiral Station building is barely a block from West Seattle Realty’s old space on 42nd SW east of Admiral Safeway, but now they’re on West Seattle’s main street, at 2715 California Avenue SW, across from Hiawatha, Lafayette Elementary, and in the heart of a block of other local businesses such as West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) and Good Society. “It’s a huge difference!” enthused broker Hayley Martin Hampton when we visited Tuesday to talk with some of the team.

(WSB photo: L-R, Hayley Martin Hampton, Kevin Broveleit, Robert Kelly)

But first, a little re-introduction to West Seattle Realty: “We are a group of five brokers primarily focused on West Seattle. Being hyper-focused helps us better serve our clients,” says WSR principal Kevin Broveleit. They’re all West Seattle residents. “You’re better with what you know,” adds broker Robert Kelly. “The schools, the traffic patterns …”

They’re hoping the new office space will itself better serve the community – it’s set up as a mostly open “living room” that they’re offering as meeting/event space for neighborhood groups and nonprofits to use free of charge. And on Thursday night (November 10), you can see it for yourself as they open the doors for a West Seattle Art Walk reception that’s doubling as a grand-opening party. The guest artist’s work graces the office’s north interior wall – seen as the backdrop of the photo above. It’s by West Seattle muralist Desmond Hansen, renowned for his work all around the peninsula (and beyond). Kevin says they connected with him through one of the workers on the new office’s buildout. They discussed concepts with him and settled on the Seacrest pier, which Kevin says was painted in 20 hours. The artist will be at Thursday night’s 5-10 pm event showcasing some of his other work, too.

And that’s part of what the West Seattle Realty team – which also includes WSR founder Shelby White and broker Tracey Kipp – love about their namesake community. Even their new home itself is more local than some new local buildings, as it was developed by lifelong West Seattleite Paul Cesmat.

As for the business, currently the rising loan rates are having some effect, but they’re not seeing “panic selling.” The longterm appeal of West Seattle is manyfold, including future light rail – expected to open in 10 years. “I think it’s going to be a game-changer,” observes Kevin. And that fits in with more words of wisdom: “If you want to avoid a mistake, buy a house you’ll be comfortable in for at least 10 years.”

With their new Admiral space, West Seattle Realty has taken its own advice. You can see for yourself Thursday night.