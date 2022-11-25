BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: La Rustica reopening

(File photo)

We noted last month that La Rustica, the Italian restaurant at 4100 Beach Drive SW, would be closed for much of November due to kitchen-floor work. Co-proprietor Kat Hoffman sends word today that the work is done and the restaurant indeed is reopening tonight, You won’t notice anything different, since the work really was just in the kitchen: “it has been a lot of hard work to get it done.” They want to be sure patrons know how much they appreciate the “patience and support.”