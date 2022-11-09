Alki Point ‘Healthy Street’ open house and more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by David Hutchinson, as The Olympics peeked out briefly Tuesday)

Here’s our list of what’s up for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DINE OUT FOR HOPE: 4 pm-10 pm, get food from/at Pegasus Pizza (2768 Alki SW) and tell them you’re supporting the Hope Lutheran 7th/8th-grade trip fuhdraiser – a percentage of proceeds will be donated.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 6 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW), this month’s meeting of our area’s largest political organization will include the annual awards and a tribute to outgoing longtime 34th District State Rep. Eileen Cody.

ALKI POINT ‘HEALTHY STREET’ OPEN HOUSE: 6:30-7:45 pm at Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki), drop in to see and comment on design proposals for the no-through-traffic street around Alki Point.

JAZZ AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: Piano/bass duet tonight, starting at 6:30 pm. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

