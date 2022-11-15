Alki Point Healthy Street online open house, Admiral Neighborhood Association, ‘1946’ screening/discussion, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(WSB photo: Waning fall colors in Morgan Junction)

Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

DONUT FUNDRAISER: Second-to-last day to order Krispy Kreme donuts to pick up Friday at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW), whose PTSA is selling them as a fundraiser.

BOOK FUNDRAISER: First day for Louisa Boren STEM K-8 fundraiser at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW), explained in our calendar listing.

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: A local way to take national action – participating in the 10:30 am drop-in weekly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). They’re focusing now on the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff.

ALKI POINT HEALTHY STREET ONLINE OPEN HOUSE: Now that the early design concepts are public (here’s our coverage from last week), SDOT is having one more “open house” for your questions and comments, noon-1 pm today, online. Drop in any time. Link is now on the project webpage.

CHESS CLUB: Play chess at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1:30 pm. Beginners welcome!

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

CITY BUDGET HEARING: As reported Monday, the second-to-final version of the city budget is out and councilmembers are having one last major public hearing, 5 pm. Sign up starting at 3:30 if you’re interested in speaking online (you can also go downtown to City Hall, 600 4th Ave.). The agenda explains how.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

HOPE LUTHERAN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Open house at 6:30 pm for families interested in all grades, preschool through 8th. Tour the campus, meet teachers, find out about programs. More info in our calendar listing, (42nd/Oregon)

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: ANA meets in-person tonight at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), with topics including street safety, crime, and a look ahead to next year, as previewed here.

‘1946’ FILM SCREENING/DISCUSSION: 7 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), see and talk about a new film (trailer) that asks the question, “What if the word ‘homosexual’ was never meant to be in the Bible?”

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), hosted by Midnight Marauders.

STAR WARS MINIATURES NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) hosts this weekly 7 pm event.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can always see more, and preview future events, via our event calendar – if you have something to add, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!