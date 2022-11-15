West Seattle, Washington

15 Tuesday

49℉

Alki Point Healthy Street online open house, Admiral Neighborhood Association, ‘1946’ screening/discussion, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

November 15, 2022 10:28 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

(WSB photo: Waning fall colors in Morgan Junction)

Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

DONUT FUNDRAISER: Second-to-last day to order Krispy Kreme donuts to pick up Friday at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW), whose PTSA is selling them as a fundraiser.

BOOK FUNDRAISER: First day for Louisa Boren STEM K-8 fundraiser at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW), explained in our calendar listing.

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: A local way to take national action – participating in the 10:30 am drop-in weekly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). They’re focusing now on the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff.

ALKI POINT HEALTHY STREET ONLINE OPEN HOUSE: Now that the early design concepts are public (here’s our coverage from last week), SDOT is having one more “open house” for your questions and comments, noon-1 pm today, online. Drop in any time. Link is now on the project webpage.

CHESS CLUB: Play chess at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1:30 pm. Beginners welcome!

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

CITY BUDGET HEARING: As reported Monday, the second-to-final version of the city budget is out and councilmembers are having one last major public hearing, 5 pm. Sign up starting at 3:30 if you’re interested in speaking online (you can also go downtown to City Hall, 600 4th Ave.). The agenda explains how.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

HOPE LUTHERAN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Open house at 6:30 pm for families interested in all grades, preschool through 8th. Tour the campus, meet teachers, find out about programs. More info in our calendar listing, (42nd/Oregon)

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: ANA meets in-person tonight at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), with topics including street safety, crime, and a look ahead to next year, as previewed here.

‘1946’ FILM SCREENING/DISCUSSION: 7 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), see and talk about a new film (trailer) that asks the question, “What if the word ‘homosexual’ was never meant to be in the Bible?”

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), hosted by Midnight Marauders.

STAR WARS MINIATURES NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) hosts this weekly 7 pm event.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can always see more, and preview future events, via our event calendar – if you have something to add, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

1 Reply to "Alki Point Healthy Street online open house, Admiral Neighborhood Association, '1946' screening/discussion, more for your West Seattle Tuesday"

  • Linda November 15, 2022 (11:46 am)
    Reply

    I am a resident right off of 16th and Holden and wanted to make a comment about the ongoing sign waving and demonstrations across that intersection each week. If you’re one of the people that drives past, please show your support by waving. The honking is so loud to those of us living in the blocks around 16th. If you’re one of the demonstrators reading this, please consider that getting cars to honk by your neighbors’ homes for years is incredibly rude. I want to find a balance where people know and see that Black lives matter and that their community is behind them and us while still being respectful to those of us living here.

