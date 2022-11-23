After turkey, soccer: Where in West Seattle to watch next USA World Cup match Friday

Yes, the day after Thanksgiving is known for shopping and leftovers. This year, it’ll also be a big day for football. At 11 am our time, the U.S. Men’s National Team plays its second World Cup soccer match, this time facing England. At least four West Seattle establishments plan to open early for viewing:

OUNCES (3803 Delridge Way SW) is opening at 10 am.

WEST SEATTLE BREWING (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW): Also open at 10 am.

THE BEER JUNCTION (4511 California S) is opening at 11 am. (It’s also the start of Coffee Beer Week.)

PROST WEST SEATTLE (3407 California SW): Open early for every US and Germany World Cup match.

Anyplace else? Please let us know – thank you!