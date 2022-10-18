WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: As the fog recedes, new air-quality alert

Thanks to David Hutchinson for the photo of a barely visible ferry passing Duwamish Head this morning. The fog has mostly made way for sunshine but it’s also lifted the veil on more wildfire smoke. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued another air-quality alert, in effect until 5 pm Thursday; the National Weather Service is still predicting rain to clear things up starting Friday afternoon. Meantime, be careful if you have to go outside; here are the latest air-quality readings, and here’s advice from AlertSeattle.
