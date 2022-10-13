West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Strike make-up dates set – and possible snow days that could stretch beyond Fourth of July

October 13, 2022 9:31 am
The revised list of key dates for this school year was sent to Seattle Public Schools families this morning (thanks for the forwards!), and they include make-up days for the days missed during the Seattle Education Association strike. The announcement says, “The five make-up days are February 2, June 27, 28, 29, and 30.” The announcement also notes that high-school graduation ceremonies “will be rescheduled (by October 21) based on the updated 2022-23 school year calendar.” Three dates are set aside as snow make-up dates if needed: July 3, 5, and 6. After the 2015 strike, all but one of the make-up days were scheduled within the previously planned school year.

  • M October 13, 2022 (9:39 am)
    I was really hoping they’d do the sensible thing and just get rid of mid-winter break.  The kids will have just had 17 days off for winter break.  They really don’t need another week off in February.  

