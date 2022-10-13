WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Strike make-up dates set – and possible snow days that could stretch beyond Fourth of July

The revised list of key dates for this school year was sent to Seattle Public Schools families this morning (thanks for the forwards!), and they include make-up days for the days missed during the Seattle Education Association strike. The announcement says, “The five make-up days are February 2, June 27, 28, 29, and 30.” The announcement also notes that high-school graduation ceremonies “will be rescheduled (by October 21) based on the updated 2022-23 school year calendar.” Three dates are set aside as snow make-up dates if needed: July 3, 5, and 6. After the 2015 strike, all but one of the make-up days were scheduled within the previously planned school year.