West Seattle Monster Dash, Alki treats, Highland Park Trick or Trees, ‘Come As You Aren’t,’ more for your Saturday

(Photographed in The Arroyos by Anjanette Nelson-Wally)

Lots happening today/tonight. First, from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide:

COFFEE SHOP TRICK-OR-TREATING: Youngstown Coffee is handing out Halloween candy and offering 20% off their Twilight-themed seasonal menu. During open hours 8 am to 4 pm. (6032 California SW)

COSTUMED RUN: West Seattle Monster Dash costumed run/kids’ dash – fundraising for West Seattle Cooperative Preschools – returns in-person, 9 am at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

TRICK-OR-TREAT AT THE BEACH: 2nd annual Alki Beach Trick-or-Treat, 10 am-2 pm, at businesses along Alki Avenue – here’s the map.

HALLOWEEN STORY TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW), 10:30 am.

TRICK OR TREES: Big event at at Highland Park Corner Store, noon-4 pm. Candy, pet costume contest (3 pm), free trees, more! Also a donation drive.

WC CARNIVAL: Halloween Carnival at the Log Cabin at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd, White Center), 2-5 pm.

BEER GARDEN TRICK-OR-TREATING: 2-6 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) plus a pumpkin bounce house for kids under 8. Free!

OLG CARNIVAL: Halloween Carnival at Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle), 4-7 pm, including a food drive – full details in our calendar listing.

LIGHT SHOW: Music-synched Halloween lights at West Seattle Yuletide, 6-9:30 pm nightly, 38th SW between Dakota and Genesee.

SCARY SHOW: “Halloween frights” with lights, sounds, ghosts at at 5206 23rd Ave SW.

SPOOKY EXPERIENCE: Nightfall Orphanage, spooky experience at 4544 51st Place SW, 7-10 pm. No admission charge, but charity donations requested. Details here.

SKYLARK’S HALLOWEEN TRADITION: “Come As You Aren’t” Halloween Battle of the Bands at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), doors 7, music 8. 21+. $20 at the door.

HALLOWEEN SHOW: Happening in Gatewood, 7:30 pm and 8 pm showtimes, 37th/Austin. Weather-dependent – no show if it’s raining.

PARTY AT THE PUB: Halloween Drag Show & Costume Contest at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm: “Featuring the legendary Queen Andrew Scott and Sneaky Boo. It will be packed, so please message us asap to reserve a table or show up early and grab an empty seat.”

PARTY AT THE POGGIE: Poggie Tavern Halloween Party, 9 pm-1:30 am. (4717 California SW)

Now, the non-Halloween events happening today/tonight, from the year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY: 10 am-2 pm, drop off your unwanted/unneeded/expired prescription drugs at the Southwest Precinct (10 am-2 pm)

MORNING MUSIC AT C & P: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in-person gathering in West Seattle, free but registration required; details in our calendar listing.

YOUR CHANCE TO SEE SALMON: “Open creek” at Fauntleroy Creek, noon-3 pm. Go to the fish-ladder overlook at SW Director/upper Fauntleroy Way and a volunteer will invite you down to creekside. Volunteers haD seen 31 spawners as of late Friday afternoon!

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

WINE TIME: The tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

EVENING MUSIC AT C & P: 7-9 pm, Dan Lundin performs at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

Something to add? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!