WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 8 possibilities

BLOCK DROP: Find DIY cleaning supplies – and drop off what your cleanup collects – at Hamilton Viewpoint (1120 California SW), until 6 pm.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open 10 am-6 pm today, and you can see the Southwest Artist Showcase display during those hours.

BUSINESS SEMINAR: Got a small business? Learn about waste reduction and environmental sustainability in a free online seminar this morning, 10 am – details in our calendar listing.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained in our calendar listing.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: In volleyball, West Seattle High School hosts Chief Sealth International High School, 7 pm. (3000 California SW)

COMEDY NIGHT: 7 pm, it’s the monthly “Routine Killers” comedy show at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way). Tickets still available here as of this writing.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

