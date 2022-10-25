WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: One house goes to ‘Town,’ another suggests ‘Let’s Ride’

Halloween’s now less than a week away, so we have to start doubling up on the spotlights! First, from Lindsay and Zach:

We are excited to announce that our Halloween Town display is now showing at 3050 64th Ave SW off Alki. 24/7 show from now through Nov 1st, with full light show on Halloween night. Mostly a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’-themed display, but don’t miss the pirate ship and giant grim reaper. We’re also participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project and will have trinkets available for any kiddos that may have food allergies or sensitivities. Happy Halloween!

As mentioned previously, we’re compiling a Teal Pumpkin Project list to add to our West Seattle Halloween Guide before trick-or-treat time. Meantime, more creative decorations – Albert‘s house at 49th/Hudson has the theme “Let’s Ride Skeleton Style”!

Thanks again to everyone who’s been sending decoration photos!