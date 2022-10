SPD’s weekend report summaries include one incident of confirmed gunfire in West Seattle. 911 calls came in around quarter till three on Saturday afternoon reporting up to six shots heard in North Delridge. Responding officers found “evidence of a shooting” in the 2700 block of SW Brandon, an area bordering greenspace. No victims or property damage found, and no mention of witnesses. If you have any information, the incident # is 2022-284341.