WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two people robbed

Two West Seattle incidents from SPD summaries:

ROBBED AT THE BANK: This happened shortly after 11 am Tuesday inside the Westwood Village Chase Bank, police report. A woman in a wheelchair had just withdrawn money from her account when a woman walked up to her, “forcefully grabbed the victim’s money out of her hand,” then walked out of the bank.

No description included in that summary nor in this one:. The suspect walked outside the bank and left the scene. Officers arrived and conducted an area search for the suspect, but she wasn’t located.

WOULD-BE GOOD SAMARITAN ROBBED, ASSAULTED: This happened just after 10:30 Monday morning in the 9400 block of Delridge Way SW. A man saw two people beating someone up and tied to intervene. He instead got punched in the face, knocked down, and stomped on. One of the attackers, the report says, reached into the victim’s pocket, grabbed his wallet, and fled along with the other attacker.