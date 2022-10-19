WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 thefts – car, camera & hiking bag

Two thefts in West Seattle Crime Watch:

BLACK ACURA: From J:

Black Acura. p=,1991. Stolen from Graham and SW 46th area on Saturday night 10-15. Plate: 217-ZRG

No police report # yet; we’ll add it when we get it.

CAMERA & BAG: Alec is visiting from out of town and reports this theft:

This morning at 7:00 am my car was broken into and my Canon camera was stolen\. Also a dark green hiking bag 55L with important documents inside. This occurred on SW Andover and 21st Avenue SW. Below is a photo of the bag. Police report # 2022-922448.

If you think you’ve found either of Alec’s items, let us know and we’ll connect you.