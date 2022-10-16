WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 stolen pickup trucks; vandalized electric-vehicle charging cord

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

STOLEN F-150: Karla sent the report and photo:

Sometime between midnight and 11 am our 1992 blue/white Ford F-150 was stolen off the street in front of our house on Delridge Way SW & SW Kenyon St. We’ve had the vehicle for less than a year. This truck was bought with wedding gift money after we had to postpone our ceremony over a year and a half due to the pandemic, so it’s pretty devastating to my husband and I. If people could be on the lookout for it we’d greatly appreciate it. If spotted please call 911 as well as Derek at 406-249-9073 (yes, it’s 406, not 206). Thank you!!

SPD incident # is 2022-278202.

STOLEN NISSAN XE: This report and photo are from Nathan:

Last night (Saturday, Oct 15th) between 7:48pm and 8:48pm my truck was stolen from the street right outside my house near 12th Ave SW and Kenyon. ’96 Nissan Regular Cab XE in light blue. Back tailgate has the word ‘Loretta’ in large letters. License plate is C28238Y. If found please call 911. The SPD case number is 2022-278151.

VANDALIZED CHARGER CORD: Aley sent this report and photo:

Someone cut right through the chord of our level 2 electric car charger in our alley. The car was plugged in. Between Dawson and Brandon on 42nd.

No report # yet.