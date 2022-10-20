WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 Hyundais – one stolen, one apparently abandoned

Two cars in one last Crime Watch report tonight, both Hyundais:

STOLEN ELANTRA: Elizabeth‘s red 2017 Elantra sedan, license BBJ0776, was stolen Monday night (October 17th) from an apartment parking lot near Westwood Village.

If you see this car parked or being driven, contact police and please email Elizabeth at purrfull@aol.com as quickly as possible.

APPARENTLY ABANDONED SONATA: Julie sent the photo:

She reports, “This white Hyundai has been in front of our house for several days. Just noticed it has a window broken out and the ignition torn apart. It has a Zone 3 (Fauntleroy area) sticker. 46th & SW Trenton. I’ll report it to the city, but maybe someone will recognize it.” Plate # BXJ0011.