Want to see salmon? ‘Open creek’ Saturday in Fauntleroy

(Photo by Tom Trulin)

As reported here Tuesday, the first salmon spawners of the season have arrived in Fauntleroy Creek. To give you a chance to see them, volunteers will host an “open creek” on Saturday. Here’s the announcement sent by Judy Pickens of the Fauntleroy Watershed Council:

Spawners in Fauntleroy Creek – and the public is invited

Salmon watchers on Fauntleroy Creek were rewarded yesterday (10/25) when they tallied five live coho spawners and one fresh carcass in the lower creek, likely the victim of predation. The five bright fish ranged between about three and five pounds. At least two had adipose fins, indicating they could have originated in this creek as “home hatch” from natural spawning or from fry reared by students and released here. Before nightfall, watchers witnessed one spawning pair. With more rain in the forecast and 11-foot or better high tides in the offing, spawners may continue to come in from Fauntleroy Cove.

The Fauntleroy Watershed Council will host an all-ages open creek on Saturday, noon-3 pm. Make your way to the fish ladder viewpoint at SW Director and upper Fauntleroy Way SW and a volunteer will invite you down to creek level. Come rain or shine to check out the habitat, get your questions answered, and maybe see a coho spawner. Children should bring a parent and dogs should bring a leash.

Watchers expect to continue on duty during the five hours after high tide until mid November.