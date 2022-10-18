VACCINATIONS: West Seattle flu and COVID pop-up clinics this weekend

If getting vaccinated is part of your plans in preparing for winter, here’s a reminder about clinics coming up this weekend, all for both children and adults:

FLU SHOTS: Everyone is welcome, not just students/staff/families, at the next Seattle Public Schools-presented clinic this Sunday at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW), 9 am-3 pm Sunday (October 23). The appointment link is here.

COVID SHOTS: One opportunity on Saturday, 10 am-2 pm at the South Delridge Farmers’ Market (9421 18th SW; WSB sponsor), details here including how to book an appointment (recommended but not required) … Two opportunities on Sunday – one is also at Madison Middle School, partly concurrent with the flu-shot clinic, 10 am-2 pm; info and registration link here, although we’re told they’ve been taking walk-ins at these clinics too. … Also on Sunday, the Community School of West Seattle (9450 22nd SW) is hosting a COVID-vaccination clinic for ages 6 months and up, 1 pm-6 pm. Registration links are in our calendar listing.