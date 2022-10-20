Unofficial skatepark, future EV-charging station, more @ Morgan Community Association’s fall meeting

Here’s what was discussed at last night’s quarterly meeting of the Morgan Community Association, held online and facilitated by MoCA president Deb Barker.

‘MORGAN MINUTE’ QUICK UPDATES: Barker recapped the September 24th Lowman Beach shoreline-restoration celebration (WSB coverage here) … The MoCA board still has an opening for vice president … MoCA still hopes to honor a former board member, the late Eldon Olson, with some kind of tribute – maybe a bench – in the area (though Seattle Parks doesn’t offer those commemorative opportunities any more) … The former Ivy Court mixed-use building at 6525 California SW has undergone remodeling and has a new name, The Morgan … Beveridge Place Pub will host musician Joshua Dennis as part of next month’s West Seattle Art Walk, 6-7:45 pm November 10th.

WHAT’S NEW IN MORGAN JUNCTION: Marcella Andrews introduced herself and her new business Transform Pediatric Physical Therapy. Among their offerings are 12-week treatment packages as well as group classes and camps. They help “any child who’s a little bit different from other children” and utilize a gym setting as well as a garden setting (with chickens) in a converted garage.

POLICE: New night-shift Lt. Nathan Shopay introduced himself. No one had questions for him but he said that since taking over the shift command, he’s noted a startling wave of gunshot calls all over the city. Right now the staffing level averages 10 officers a night “which is usually enough” but if there’s one big call, suddenly that occupies everyone. As Barker stressed, with Lt. Shopay vigorously agreeing, it’s vital to file a report about any and every kind of crime that happens; he stressed that the department is data-driven in terms of assigning resources so if they don’t hear about everything, they don’t know what’s going on. He shared his email address for community members with night-shift concerns: nathan.shopay@seattle.gov

MORGAN ELECTRIC-VEHICLE CHARGING LOT: We’ve covered this previously (here and here). Seattle City Light had three reps at the MoCA meeting with an update on the project at 4118 SW Morgan, a substation site until 2002. Construction is scheduled for late 2023, so it will be vacant and bare for another year – that’s in part because there’s a long lead time for ordering the necessary equipment. SCL’s Jacob Orenberg said environmental cleanup at the site should be finished before month’s end; it began (including tree removal) last month. He showed an updated site layout:

The driveway will now open onto SW Morgan rather than Fauntleroy or the alley on the site’s east side. The site will likely have “passive drainage” as well as incorporating CPTED principles. Answering questions about expected traffic, it’s likely to start at 22 users and eventually grow to as much as 80.

That’s a tiny fraction of the current daily traffic on the streets bordering the site. Based on other sites, they expect usage to be focused between 7 am and 10 pm. What’s next: Design documents will be finalized in the next few months and permits will be sought early next year; the station should be open to the public by early 2024.

SCL’s Victor Couto then answered more questions that had been asked previously. The Junction EV-charging station is the most popular in the city, with about 13 sessions per day, averaging about half an hour each. (Along with South Seattle College [WSB sponsor], it’s one of only two public fast-charging stations in West Seattle.) None of SCL’s current charging stations has as many chargers as this one will have – the highest number currently is 4 (this one is planned for 8 “second-generation fast chargers” which should last about 10 years).

Other questions included whether any temporary uses might be considered during the year before construction starts – food trucks, for example? Orenberg said he didn’t know but would inquire. Who will be dealing with non-charging customers – people using it for parking, camping, or? Couto said generally SCL security, which would “work with local resources.” Security would only be scheduled to visit once a month unless needed. The site will remain fenced (as it is now).

EARTHQUAKE PLANNING: Cindi Barker continued her series of MoCA presentations focused on a community plan beyond simply “show up at the hub.” That includes working with The Kenney (WSB sponsor), Gatewood Elementary, and local businesses about how they can be assisted in the aftermath of a disaster. They had a productive meeting with the school, which would work in an “incident management” mode with the principal serving as “incident commander” if catastrophe struck. They’ll be talking next with the PTSA, likely next month. They haven’t been able to engage with The Kenney yet.

MORGAN JUNCTION PARK ADDITION: This long-“landbanked” site north of Morgan Junction Park has become a source of contention in recent weeks, while it continues to remain vacant after development money “went away,” as Deb Barker put it, during the pandemic. As noted here, local skaters have turned it into an unofficial skate park The Seattle Park District‘s proposed budget would restore funding – but possibly not for several more years, Meantime, as has been discussed for many months, funding does exist for environmental cleanup at the site, removing concrete and contaminated dirt and bringing in new soils, seeding it, maybe creating some simple trails until actual park development happens. But, she said, we’re now in the season when sites like this can’t be dug up and exposed – so the remediation work won’t happen before spring. Mike Schwindeller of Seattle Parks said that despite what we’d been told just a few weeks ago, the site likely won’t be opened to the public until summer – digging could start in early spring but hydroseeding and grass establishment would likely stretch to summer.

Schwindeller said they’ve heard about the desire for skating features and they’ve also heard from neighbors upset about the noise, Parks is removing skate features and says they’d be open to revisiting design that could lead to integration of a “skate dot” when the park is developed.

Josh Radick, who launched the petition drive to try to save the unofficial skatepark, spoke, saying the skatepark started with “a local dad” mentioned the empty “slab” at the park site. They started cleaning up the site, “threw a few ramps down,” and said “we got a lot of love.” People donated materials, even immediate neighbors. Kids “started showing up … it was kind of empowering,” and they hoped to create something playful, small, with learning opportunities, not as big and intimidating as Delridge. They eventually poured concrete to build a ramp, and joy ensued. “We really want to be sure this is a thought-out, active space,” not just another “piece of grass with a couple benches.”

He handed off to Zac Corum, who said this has all led to a coalition led to parents who want more opportunities for beginning skateboarders. They really want to focus on getting active use into the design before the park is (eventually) built. They cited opportunities they see for the short run and long run.

Corum also said it’d be helpful to get information on the true health risk of the site right now. They asked for MoCA’s help, and had suggestions for using the site both post-cleanup and longer term.

So where do things stand? Schwindeller said they’re going to continue to try to “secure the site” – so far, Barker said, all they’re seeing is zipties on the fence and pieces of paper warning against unauthorized use. “Your methods are jokes,” she said flatly. She also pointed out that MoCA asked years ago to activate the site – so now there’s activation, and Parks is trying to shut that down, so “frustration” has resulted.

What does “skate dot” mean? she asked. “Skateable features integrated into the site, not a big bowl,” for example, said Schwindeller. The supporters warned that “mixing use” could wind up in injuries and skateboarders don’t want that.

So what’s next? Revising the design, Barker observed, would require a whole new public process – which had happened years ago, resulting in the existing design.

Attendee John Kinmouth wondered if there’s some middle ground that could be reached to permit interim use of the site. Is there any way to “follow other DIY traditions in the community, where they’ve been allowed to continue?” he wondered.

Cindi Barker recalled the bruising 2007-2008 battle to try to get skating incorporated in the Myrtle Reservoir Park dessign (here’s a sample of our coverage). She said that basically, rather than asking MoCA to shoulder this, the supporters themselves need to marshal neighborhood support and work with Parks. And she voiced disappointment that the skaters hadn’t come to MoCA sooner, “The bone you gotta pick is with Parks – when you work that out,” they’ll be happy to support it.

“We’re not going to go back to square one” with the old design, promised Schwindeller. He said they could bring in a “sub-consultant,” maybe someone like Grindline, to work on possibilities. There was also talk of surfacing this to new Parks Superintendent AP Diaz. The discussion concluded with a suggestion from Deb Barker that a meeting be set up sometime soon to hash through everything.

DEPARTMENT OF NEIGHBORHOODS: Rosa Garcia, now filling in as community-engagement coordinator, introduced herself and offered to help as a liaison between community members and city departments.

NEXT MEETING: MoCA meets quarterly, so the next meeting is January 18 – 2023!

-Tracy Record, WSB editor