TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday begins

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, October 17th.

WEATHER

After record heat on Sunday, the forecast says sunshine will continue today but the high temperature will be in the 60s.

TRANSIT INFO

Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) so far today.

The West Seattle Water Taxi starts its fall/winter schedule today (still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday runs).

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end.

Low Bridge: Open to all.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: Still showing this for those finding it more convenient.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here (new URL), many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.