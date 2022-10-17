THINK WINTER! Holiday-greens fundraiser

The winter-holiday season, hard as it is to envision after an 88-degree October day, is just a little more than one month away. Hope Lutheran School is taking orders for a holiday-greens fundraiser, and the deadline is Friday. Here’s the announcement:

Holiday wreaths, greens, and poinsettias – ON SALE NOW! These quality greens are supplied by Bacon’s Tree Farm and poinsettias supplied by Windmill Farms. Order through Friday, October 21st. Order online through our online order link:

form.jotform.com/222709416885162

All proceeds from this fundraiser benefit Hope Lutheran School’s 7th & 8th grade East Coast Trip. Get a head start on your holiday greens!