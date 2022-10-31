TASTY WAY TO HELP: West Seattle High School PTSA teaming with Dream Dinners-West Seattle

Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor), longtime leader in meal prep, can save you kitchen time any time of year, but that’s especially valuable going into the busy holiday season. You can get in on a deal right now that will also help local students. The West Seattle High School PTSA benefits if you pick up three Dream Dinners family-size meals at the times below. $10 of the total $60 cost will be donated!
Please help the WSHS PTSA fund academic supports for students while taking care of dinner!
The WSHS PTSA is working to fund the gap between what the state provides for education and the actual cost. Due to an expired levy, WSHS does not have the funds for its long-running tutoring program.
Order by November 4 (this Friday) for one of these dates:
• WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH – AT 6:15 PM
• THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH – AT 11:45 AM
• SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12TH – AT 9:45 AM
• MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14TH – AT 10:45 AM
All you have to do after you pick up your Dream Dinners is take them home; when you’re ready, thaw, cook, and serve. Dream Dinners-West Seattle is on the east side of outer Jefferson Square, at 41st/Alaska.
