TASTY WAY TO HELP: West Seattle High School PTSA teaming with Dream Dinners-West Seattle

Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor), longtime leader in meal prep, can save you kitchen time any time of year, but that’s especially valuable going into the busy holiday season. You can get in on a deal right now that will also help local students. The West Seattle High School PTSA benefits if you pick up three Dream Dinners family-size meals at the times below. $10 of the total $60 cost will be donated!

All you have to do after you pick up your Dream Dinners is take them home; when you’re ready, thaw, cook, and serve. Dream Dinners-West Seattle is on the east side of outer Jefferson Square, at 41st/Alaska.