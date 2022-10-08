SURVEY: Fuel surcharge for state ferry fares?

The Washington State Transportation Commission – which among other things sets fares for state ferries – has a survey open about a possible addition to those fares. The WSTC says there’s been longstanding authorization for a fuel surcharge to be added to ferry fares if needed to cover a funding gap. So its survey asks what you think of that idea. The survey also asks whether WSF should focus more on moving vehicles or moving people. It’s open for another week and a half – until October 18th – and you can respond to it by going here.