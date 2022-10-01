SPORTS: Friday night’s football scores

Tough night for both local high-school teams, according to the Metro League scoreboard for Friday night. West Seattle High School, playing at home at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, lost to Lincoln, 28-17; Chief Sealth International High School, playing on the road at the Northeast Athletic Complex, lost to Ingraham, 47-16. Next Friday (October 7th) both play at NCSWAC – the Wildcats (2-2) play Lakeside at 4:30 pm, followed by the Seahawks (2-3) playing Cleveland at 7:30.
West Seattle, Washington
01 Saturday
| 0 COMMENTS