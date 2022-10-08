SPORTS: Friday night’s football scores

Both local high-school football teams played at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex last night. Here are the results, from the Metro League scoreboard: In Friday night’s first game, West Seattle High School lost to Lakeside on homecoming night, 20-13. In the nightcap, Chief Sealth International High School defeated Cleveland, 51-14. Next week, Sealth plays Nathan Hale, 7 pm Thursday (October 13th) at Northeast Athletic Complex, while WSHS is at home (NCSWAC), 7 pm Friday (October 14th).