Southwest Precinct participating in Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday

Legal drugs can be a danger too – particularly when you don’t need them any more and they’re just taking up space in your medicine cabinet, where anyone from curious kids to burglars can find them. So once again this Saturday (October 29th) it’s National Drug Take-Back Day, and the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster) is one of two SPD precincts where you can drop off unwanted/unneeded medications, 10 am-2 pm. (If those times/location don’t work for you, here’s the list of year-round drop sites, including QFC pharmacy in The Junction.)