Ski Swap dropoffs, music, movie, theater, art, more for your West Seattle Friday

Rain at last! Thanks to Jerry Simmons for the photo of a soggy Steller’s Jay. Now – here’s what’s happening in West Seattle for the rest of today/tonight:

HOTWIRE BENEFIT FOR GENESEE HILL: Get your drinks/treats at Hotwire Coffeehouse (4410 California SW) – open today until 6 pm – and tell them it’s for the Genesee Hill Elementary PTA.

SOUTHWEST ART SHOWCASE: See the community show at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), which is open 10 am-6 pm today.

MEDICARE INFORMATION: Community session in Vietnamese and Russian at Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), 2 pm.

SKI SWAP DROPOFFS: If you’re selling gear at this weekend’s West Seattle Ski Swap, drop it off at the VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska) 3-7 pm today. Not registered as a seller yet? The link is in our calendar listing.

HALLOWEEN MOVIE NIGHT: 6 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW), “Room on the Broom” movie/book event – tickets required; our calendar event has info on how to buy yours.

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: One home game tonight – the Chief Sealth International High School Seahawks host Lincoln at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 7 pm. Admission is $4 students/senior citizens, $6 adults.

MUSIC AT C & P: 7-9 pm, the Whateverly Brothers take the stage at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW), free, all ages.

BINGO AT ADMIRAL PUB: West Seattle’s “sassiest bingo party” starts at 7 pm. (2306 California SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with Jeanie Baby, Ash Tweet, Tylo, The Vulture Queen. Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT ARTSWEST: The ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) play “Swimming While Drowning” continues the final week of its run, 7:30 pm curtain. Tickets are available online.

HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS/HOME SHOWS: See our West Seattle Halloween Guide!

