SEEN FROM WEST SEATTLE: Sign of Mariners’ big win

As seen from North Admiral, that “W” is for the Mariners‘ biggest win in 21 years – the one last night that guaranteed them a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2001. The photo is from Al, who also saw the “W” from inside the stadium, because he was there for the 2-1 win over Oakland.

And Al had a view of the team celebrations like this:



(For a look at the T-shirts they were wearing, see this photo from the M’s Twitter feed.) 2001 was the year the Mariners won 116 games in the regular season and went as far as the American League Championship Series.