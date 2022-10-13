Scenes from October’s West Seattle Art Walk

Back from a few stops along the October West Seattle Art Walk:

New Age Flamenco performed at Verity Credit Union (WSB sponsor) as one of the two groups in this month’s Art of Music lineup. Also at Verity, artist Marie Skoor was showing “The Private Collection of Sir Winston Mumford Johansson III“:

Despite the title, she is actually the artist; as explained on the Art Walk website, the drawings she showed “represent an imagined collection of a turn-of-the century explorer, adventurer, and amateur paleontologist: Sir Winston Mumford Johansson lll. The charcoal drawings have been done on heavily textured board, canvases, and panels to give an overall effect of the fossil subjects having been chiseled out of stone. The stark drawings are balanced with canvases painted in pastel hues. The charcoal drawings are a contrast from the artist’s usual use of a bright color palette using acrylic paints. The storytelling that accompanies the drawings are archival ‘item cards,’ meant to invoke an air of whimsy, returning us to the curio collections and oddities found in museums at the turn of the century.”

We also visited Rain City Clay in Arbor Heights for the opening of a juried show, “Percolate,” featuring “works surrounding the theme of coffee and tea.” Jennifer Fujimoto is the show’s juror:

Also among the 24 artists participating in “Percolate,” Erin Shafkind:

If you couldn’t get to the studio, “Percolate” continues online for the next two weeks. Also remember that many of the Art Walk venues keep display up all month, so you can see local artists’ work even if you weren’t able to go out tonight. Art Walk is always on the second Thursday, so the next one is November 10th.