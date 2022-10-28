SATURDAY: Increased chances to see salmon spawners as more arrive in Fauntleroy Creek

Those are salmon spawners in the surf at Fauntleroy Cove, near the ferry dock, waiting to enter Fauntleroy Creek. As of late this afternoon, Judy Pickens from the Fauntleroy Watershed Council says, volunteer creek watchers had counted 31 spawners. On Saturday, you are invited to an all-ages “open creek,” noon-3 pm. Go to the fish-ladder overlook at SW Director and upper Fauntleroy Way – across and upslope from the ferry dock – where a volunteer will invite you down to creek level. You just might see one or more of the spawners, and volunteers will be ready to answer your questions. Children must be accompanied by adults; dogs are OK if leashed.