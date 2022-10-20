RV ENCAMPMENTS: 16th SW, post-sweep. Plus, Harbor Avenue towing

Two updates on West Seattle RV encampments:

16TH SW: As expected, a city contingent was out along 16th SW this morning by South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), where RVs and other vehicles were under orders to move. The on-site supervisor told us they didn’t expect to have to tow anyone, as the vehicles parked there were believed to be in running order (and the city homelessness-response spokesperson told us that impounding is only done as a “last resort”). We went back at day’s end, and the stretch along the college was clear.

We drove the entirety of 16th north of SW Holden and this is the one remaining pod of vehicles we saw, just north of SW Holly:

HARBOR AVENUE: At least one vehicle we recognized as previously parked on 16th SW had moved to Harbor Avenue, which we drove a short time later. The north side of the street has at least six RVs spread out across several blocks right now; at least one was towed earlier in the day, Mark Jaroslaw tells us, sending this photo:

He noted that parking-enforcement officers were present as the tow was being set up.