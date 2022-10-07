Remembering Shanna Warren-Platt, 1959-2022

Family and friends are remembering Shanna Warren-Platt and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Shanna Warren-Platt, 63, of Seattle, passed away September 28th, 2022.

She was born in Amoret, MO on April 17th, 1959 to parents Lucille (née Warren) Platt and James Platt. A friendly and studious child, Shanna was known for her love of exploring and animals. Shortly after graduating Miami High School, Shanna moved to Washington state, where she would go on to summit Mt. Rainier.

Shanna graduated from Antioch University Seattle with a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies and then later a Certificate in Human Resources from the University of Washington, Seattle Campus. Shanna had a career as Manager of Cash Services, Seattle Branch for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Shanna was a natural leader, a good listener, and described by those who worked with her as a “force of nature.”

She had a passion for hiking, travel, cooking, her children, friends and pets. As a friend she was up for anything and loved to go on trips, especially around the state of Washington. Local travel could never be considered complete without her loyal dog companions. Her pets, aside from children, provided some of the greatest joy in her life. She once said she likes to be part of a pack.

She is survived by her children, Miles and Natasha Thornton, and her siblings, Elaine Eidson, Jim Platt, and Steven Platt. Most of all, Shanna leaves behind a legacy of generosity, honesty, and kindness. She was, truly, a gift to all who knew her.

To share condolences and memories, please visit: www.EmmickFunerals.com/obituary/Shanna-Warren-Platt