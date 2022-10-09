READER REPORT: Hit-run driver hits bicyclist on Alki

Thanks for the tips about a collision on Alki earlier this afternoon. The medical response was quickly downsized and we couldn’t get there in time, but Michael sent this photo and report:

Approximately 1 pm a car took out a bicyclist on Alki Avenue at 61st SW in front of Fire Taco. Witnesses say the car first sped south down Alki Avenue then made a U-turn to speed back north up Alki Avenue deliberately targeting the bicycle, accelerating to rear end the bike before speeding off. The accident was witnessed by many people (but not me) including the Route 50 bus driver parked at the intersection. Several people including the bus driver were able to provide the cops with the license plate number. Amazingly the bicyclist got up and declined medical attention, although his bicycle was pretty much totaled.

The police-call log shows the incident # for this is 22-271097.