UPDATE: Police shoot dog in South Delridge

6:07 PM: Seattle Police are on SW Cambridge east of Delridge Way investigating an incident that involved at least one officer shooting a dog. The incident began with a report of a dog biting a person. We are at the scene, where police will only say that no human was injured and the “dog’s status is unknown.”

6:54 PM: A little more information from SPD via Twitter: Both the dog and the dog-bite victim “left the area.” If you see an injured dog in the vicinity, please report it to 911. Via archived scanner audio, the dog was described as a pit bull. Nothing yet about why police opened fire on it; the department’s Force Investigation Team is investigating.