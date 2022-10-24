Options for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(Lincoln Park fall colors, by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s on the schedule for the rest of your Monday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open 10 am-6 pm today, with just six days left for you to see the Southwest Artist Showcase display.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained in our calendar listing.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Three local home games today – first, in girls’ soccer, at 4 pm it’s West Seattle High School vs. Ingraham at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle) and at 4:30 pm, Chief Sealth International High School vs. Nathan Hale at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). Then in volleyball, WSHS hosts Bishop Blanchet at 7 pm. (3000 California SW)

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

