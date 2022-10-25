New West Seattle Junction holiday event: GLOWS. Want to be part of it?

Plans for this year’s West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays are proceeding, and this year will bring something new: GLOWS – Glorious Lights of West Seattle. WSJA executive director Chris Mackay says it’ll have multiple components, but right now they’re starting with a call for artists for a “light fashion show” as part of the biggest Hometown Holidays night, Saturday, December 3rd. There’ll be a community light-costume contest – how brightly can YOU shine? – and that’ll be judged by five artists who will each create a “costume of light” to wear as they promenade around The Junction 5-9 pm that night. Each chosen artist gets a $1,000 stipend, Interested? Here’s the application form.