Music, poetry, politics, trivia, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

Thanks to Jerry Simmons for the glimpse of fall colors at Lincoln Park. Here’s what’s ahead today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTHWEST ART SHOWCASE: See the community show at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), which is open noon-8 pm today.

SCAM AND FRAUD PREVENTION: Learn about it at 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). Our calendar listing explains how to register.

TILDEN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 6-8 pm, prospective families are welcome to visit Tilden School (4105 California SW), housed in but not affiliated with First Lutheran Church of West Seattle – info’s in our calendar listing.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Tonight’s online meeting of this area’s largest political group starts with a public-safety forum at 6:30 pm, all welcome. Attendance link and more details can be found in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

LIVE AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: Jazz trio tonight at 6:30 pm at Otter on the Rocks. (4210 SW Admiral Way).

POETRYBRIDGE: Poems and stories at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have an event – one-time or recurring – to add to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!