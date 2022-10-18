Memorial planned October 29 for F. Carlton Blake, 1925-2022

Family and friends will gather October 29 to remember longtime West Seattle bakery owner Carl Blake. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing:

F. Carlton Blake – April 11, 1925-October 6, 2022

F. Carlton Blake slipped away peacefully to be present with the Lord in the early evening of October 6, 2022 at Ashley Gardens in Mount Vernon, at the early age of 97. His family is filled with blessings having been able to spend many happy days touring the Skagit Valley during his year-and-a-half stay.

Born in Seattle, Carl was the son of Fredrick and Lila Grace Bowen-Blake. Carl proudly served in the US Navy aboard the WWII Naval ship HMS Europa in 1945. After returning home from his service, he enjoyed a long, full, and interesting life.

In 1950 he purchased Blake’s Bakery in West Seattle from his father, who migrated from Beaconsfield, England. Blake’s Bakery originated in 1927 by his father Fredrick Blake in South Park, then moved to West Seattle in 1946. Carl operated the business for decades, becoming a well respected businessman in the community. Many family members and wonderful dedicated employees worked with Carl throughout the life of the bakery where his masterful skills produced many delectable treats. He enjoyed a long membership with the West Seattle Rotary Club.

After retirement in 1997, his years were spent on beautiful Camano Island. He and his wife Susan of 36 years built their lovely home together, combining their families together to make memories. Together, they enjoyed dear friends, the westerly views of the Olympic Mountains, passing watercraft, eagles, military flyovers, BBQ’s, and of course his beloved dog Izzy. There was time for traveling, participating in the annual Camano Chapel pilgrimage to Mexico, the Camano Rotary Club, reading, trimming his prized raspberries, tinkering in his shop, scenic drives, ice cream, a spoonful of honey in his coffee, napping on the deck, sunny days, and especially time with family.

We will miss you beyond measure, Dad…..”To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord”

Carl is survived by his wife of 36 years; his children Daniel Blake, Robin Knight, Paul Blake, Sheryl Dierks, Nip Tucker, Sandra Tucker, and Mary Coller; his grandchildren JJ Knight, Zack Blake, Cori Lange, Gabe Blake, Jeffery Blake, Carlynn Rickels, Jennifer Blake-Rivera, Ezra Blake, Gus Dierks, Hailee Dierks, John Coller, Jason Coller, Trevor Caldwell, Levi Caldwell, Tait Tucker, Trew Tucker, and Trey Nyman; his great-grandchildren Jacob Lange, Colby Lange, Jaxon Knight, Hunter Toft, Conner Toft, Blake Rickels, Cooper Rickels, Mercedes Coller, and Jackson Coller.

Carl was preceded in death by his mother Lila Grace Bowen-Blake, father Fredrick Blake, aon Carlton Walter Blake, grandson Cole Carlton Dierks, great-grandson Oscar Daniel Blake-Rivera, siblings Rhea Mead, David Blake, and Betty Shooner.

Memorial Service: 1 pm October 29th, Camano Chapel, 867 West Camano, Camano Island.

In Lieu of Flowers – donation to: Camano Chapel Youth Program.