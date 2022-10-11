Memorial next month for Donald E. Arbow, 1958-2022

Family and friends will gather November 12th to remember Donald Arbow. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing now:

DONALD EDWARD ARBOW

July 26, 1958 – September 17, 2022

It is with great sadness to write of the sudden passing of Donald E. Arbow of Ballard.

Don was the firstborn of Edward Donald Arbow and Norma Arbow. Don grew up in West Seattle, attended Holy Rosary Grade School, and then O’Dea High School. He received an IT degree from North Seattle Community College.

He enjoyed cooking, hiking, traveling, family, and friends and good food. He is survived by sisters Diana and Barbara (Chris) and brothers David (Deanna) and Chris, and his nieces – Daveanna (Keith), Sarah (Kavan), Audrey (Tyler) , Josslyn, Mariah and great-nephew and -nieces – Aubree, Ari, and Fen.

Memorial mass to be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, West Seattle, November 12, 2022. 11:00.