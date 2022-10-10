MARINERS MANIA: Watching Tuesday’s game; West Seattleite’s role in ‘rally shoe’

With that amazing comeback win on Saturday, the Mariners have made it to Level 2 of the playoffs – the American League Divisional Series. Their best-of-five series against the Astros starts at 12:37 pm tomorrow at Houston. If you’re looking for someplace to watch the game, we’re building a list again, and so far have confirmed four West Seattle venues that’ll be open:

The Bridge (6301 California SW), open at noon

Admiral Pub (2305 California SW), open at 12:30 pm

Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW), open at 12:30 pm

Circa (2605 California SW), where co-proprietor Gretchen promises, “Sound on and $13 burgers & fries with $5 Manny’s pale ales”

Got someplace to add? Let us know, in a comment or via email (westseattleblog@gmail.com), so we can add to the list – thanks!

No watch party at T-Mobile Park this time, as the stadium is preparing to host Game 3 (and if all goes well Game 4) of the series, but there’s a West Seattle tie to a memorable element of the watch party for Saturday’s victory. The “rally cap” is well-known in baseball lore, but one fan there decided to put a shoe on his head when the Mariners were still four runs behind – and as they kept making up ground, the “rally shoe” caught on. WSB reader Doug pointed out this Seattle Times story tying the “rally shoe” to Ben Cox of West Seattle. He told The Times that he was inspired by someone else he saw do it earlier in the season. After the M’s completed their 10-9 victory, Cox turned the shoe over to the M’s, who tweeted that the shoe (which, they said, actually belonged to Cox’s wife) would go into the team Hall of Fame.