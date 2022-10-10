Indigenous Peoples’ Day info and more for your West Seattle Monday

(Barred Owl, photographed at 34th/Thistle by Amy Hoffman this weekend)

As noted in the morning traffic/transportation wrapup, this is Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Seattle, and that means some holiday closures, including:

SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: All locations closed today.

SEATTLE PARKS AND RECREATION: Many facilities are closed today, including community centers and pools – details here.

NO CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: Usually at 2 pm Mondays but canceled today.

For the federal government, this is Columbus Day, with closures/changes including:

US POSTAL SERVICE: No regular delivery; post offices closed.

BANKS: Most (if not all) closed in observance of the federal holiday.

Here’s what IS happening today/tonight:

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Chief Sealth International High School‘s slowpitch-softball team plays Holy Names, 5:15 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained in our calendar listing.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Two scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster) and 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to list on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!