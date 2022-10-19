In case you wondered too: About the very brief West Seattle ‘full response’ early this morning

A reader looking at the Seattle Fire 911 Real-Time log entries from early this morning asked us about a callout to an address that cross-checked to West Seattle Bowl. We looked at the incident-specific page and it indicated that some units were dismissed before arriving and all the rest were dismissed within eight minutes of arrival, so it appeared to be a false alarm, but we asked SFD to be sure. Spokesperson David Cuerpo tells WSB, “The 911 caller saw tiki torches across the way and mistook it for a fire.” (West Seattle Bowl is co-housed with the “tiki bar” Three 9 Lounge.)