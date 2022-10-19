West Seattle, Washington

In case you wondered too: About the very brief West Seattle ‘full response’ early this morning

A reader looking at the Seattle Fire 911 Real-Time log entries from early this morning asked us about a callout to an address that cross-checked to West Seattle Bowl. We looked at the incident-specific page and it indicated that some units were dismissed before arriving and all the rest were dismissed within eight minutes of arrival, so it appeared to be a false alarm, but we asked SFD to be sure. Spokesperson David Cuerpo tells WSB, “The 911 caller saw tiki torches across the way and mistook it for a fire.” (West Seattle Bowl is co-housed with the “tiki bar” Three 9 Lounge.)

  • K to the F October 19, 2022 (2:16 pm)
    A couple months ago our son saw something burning (turned out to be tiki torches as well) in that neighborhood from all the way near Providence and we called it in. Fire dept were understanding and thankful we did.

    • WSB October 19, 2022 (2:27 pm)
      Definitely – the saying “better safe than sorry” ALWAYS applies. As we semi-often explain to concerned texters, SFD even can be dispatched to check out a suspicious odor (see the 12:20 pm West Seattle call on today’s real-time log as an example).

