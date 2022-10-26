HPAC, soccer playoffs, ‘Rocky Horror,’ more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo sent by Ron – seen in Fauntleroy)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Halloween Guide:

IN-STORE SIGNING: Carly Mae Jepsen at Easy Street Records (California/Alaska), noon today.

SOUTHWEST ART SHOWCASE: Fourth-to-last chance to see the community show at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), which is open noon-8 pm today.

SOCCER PLAYOFFS: 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle), the West Seattle High School girls-soccer team plays Ingraham in the Metro League playoffs. It’s a must-win game – cheering section appreciated!

JOURNALING FOR MINDFULNESS: 11 am class at Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

JAZZ AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: 6:30 pm, duet! (4210 SW Admiral Way)

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

HPAC: Community council for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge meets online at 7 pm – SDOT director Greg Spotts had to cancel his appearance but there’s lots more to talk/hear about – see the agenda and connection information here.

MUSIC AT C & P: Jim Page perfoms at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘ROCKY HORROR’ AT ADMIRAL PUB: Do the Time Warp again at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) with an 8:30 pm screening of “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

