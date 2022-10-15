HELPING: West Seattle Food Bank gets grant thanks to local man’s nomination

Another way many can do good is by getting involved in their employers’ nonprofit-assistance programs, if they exist. Sometimes it’s by getting a match on a donation you make, but there are other ways too. We recently heard from one West Seattleite who succeeded in getting his company to help the West Seattle Food Bank as part of a nationwide grant program:

My name is James Jurrius and I have been a resident of West Seattle for approximately 6 years. I work at Conagra Brands in Kent as an Continuous Improvement Manager. For 30 years, Conagra employees have nominated nonprofit organizations in their local communities to be considered for community grants. This year, as a Conagra Brands employee, I nominated the West Seattle Food Bank for Conagra Brands Foundation’s annual “Nourish our Community” grant program … it was announced that my nomination, the West Seattle Food Bank, was one of the nominations that were awarded a grant. The West Seattle Food Bank intends to use the grant for their grocery home-delivery service, which supports the residents of the greater West Seattle area.

According to a Conagra news release that James forwarded, the company awarded “one-year grants to 23 nonprofits across 12 states, totaling $350,000.” WSFB’s share is $10,000. This was the only grant out of the 23 that went to a nonprofit in our state.