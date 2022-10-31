HELPING: See what Friends of Lincoln Park did on Green Seattle Day

Lincoln Park is a little greener today thanks to the work by those volunteers, led by Friends of Lincoln Park, during Green Seattle Day on Saturday. FLiP forest steward Lisa McGinty sent photos and video with this recap:

50 volunteers helped put 365 native trees and plants in the ground. Add to that, it was just a great opportunity for community to gather and to feel a bit more connected to the land and our relationship to nature.

While we worked, we were treated to acoustic music by three WSHS students of the band The Potholes (their full band played the last set at the Junction Harvest Festival yesterday).

And members from the WSHS Earth Club helped with setup/volunteer sign-in and planting! The weather was great too. A Perfect day all around and I’m still smiling