HAPPENING NOW: Trick-or-treating and much more @ West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest 2022

(Festival schedule is here)

That’s the costume parade that kicked off the first full-strength West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival in three years. It’s happening right now on California SW between Alaska and Edmunds, and on Alaska between 44th and 42nd. Trick-or-treating is happening now, wherever you find candy (and it’s going fast). Lots of free fun activities too:

Plus, the first mainstage performance, by the 8-Bit Brass Band, starts soon. The chili cookoff also gets going at noon – $10 gets you tastes of every contender (benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank), and a vote.

More to come as the festival continues until 5 pm, whatever the weather does.