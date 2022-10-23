HAPPENING NOW: Makers’ Market in the meadow @ High Point Commons Park

Those are some of the two-dozen-plus vendor booths surrounding the meadow at High Point Commons Park (3201 SW Graham, south of the Bee Garden) this afternoon, first time the Makers’ Art Market has set up in this location. Each booth holds a different artist/creator/small business. We talked to three during our brief visit – Emily and Cole screen-print their Thic Boyz insulation items in their West Seattle garage:

Sally‘s business Beyond the Curls offers organic and vegan hair-care products, as well as accessories:

And Dr. Kari Logan is selling a variety of her Mae Botanicals body-care items

Other vendors (see the list here) have a variety of products including ceramics, cards, and jewelry. Early holiday shopping? Year-round gift-giving? Treating yourself? Whatever the reason, you can go browse and buy until 5 pm today.