HALLOWEEN SEASON: More West Seattle decorations. Plus, another multi-night light show

Thanks to Jerry Simmons for tonight’s Halloween-decorations photos – he says these sightings are from the Fairmount neighborhood:

Also of note tonight, the people who created the West Seattle Yuletide music-synched light show in years past have announced that they are doing a Halloween show this year! It will be nightly from next Thursday (October 27th) through Halloween, 6-9:30 pm, on 38th SW between Genesee and Dakota – more info in our calendar listing. This is in the event list of our West Seattle Halloween Guide, too. We have several more to add tonight – not too late to send additions if you have a Halloween/Dia de Muertos event – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!