HALLOWEEN SEASON: Alki Elementary PTA fundraising with ‘pumpkin patch,’ seasonal treats

October 19, 2022 9:49 am
For its fall fundraising, the Alki Elementary PTA is hosting a “pumpkin patch” one week from today, It’s happening 4-6 pm Wednesday, October 26th, as people who pre-order from its list of seasonal specialties – pumpkins and treats – pick up their order. You can get yours in through today, with items available from Pan de Muerto, Pumpkin Shortbread Cookies, and Salted Caramel Cupcakes to “Monster-Making Kits.” Go here to browse and order.

P.S. Alki PTA also has a “dine-out fundraiser” tomorrow at Ounces.

