GRATITUDE: Fauntleroy Community Association’s Great Pumpkin Search

Before this afternoon’s festival, the first fall-fun community event in Fauntleroy this year was the Great Pumpkin Search, three hours on October 8th during which attendees searched for pumpkins hidden in and around the Endolyne business district. This was presented by the Fauntleroy Community Association and coordinated by Candace Blue, who emailed to share photos and public acknowledgments for everyone who joined forces to make this volunteer-powered event happen:

We all had such a great time, including Fauntleroy Community Association members and the hunters – children, adults, and even dogs. All 200 pumpkins were found and the special gifts were treasured. This event will definitely be a happening next year. A special thanks goes to:

Susan Lantz-Dey, who assisted every day, managed the booth and painted the booth signs

Frank Immel, who set up the booth and then stayed the whole day to assist

Bill Wellington, who let us borrow his tables

The pumpkin hiders – Paulette Eister, Claudia Levi, Catherine Bailey, Loren and MacKenzie Tapia with my 3-year-old grandson Philip, and my husband Scott Wiesemann (who also scouted all day to let us know where pumpkins were left)

Avalon Glassworks for donating a beautiful glass pumpkin

The businesses in the triangle – Endolyne Joe’s, El Camino (thanks for the bags when we ran out), and Wildwood Market

The entities that (promoted) the event – The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, the West Seattle Blog, the Fauntleroy Community Association newsletter, and the Fauntleroy Community Association website

It takes a village and you all pulled through. Thank you so much!