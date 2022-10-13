From West Seattle Art Walk to Words, Writers, & Southwest Stories, here’s what’s up for your Thursday night

It’s your monthly chance to get out and enjoy the work of dozens of local artists! That tops our list of what’s happening in West Seattle tonight:

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK, WITH MUSIC: 5 pm “until late,” art – and artist receptions – all over the peninsula! Info – including two locations for live music 6-7:45 pm – is in our preview.

Here’s what else is happening tonight:

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: The long-distance exercise in participatory politics has a 5:30 pm pop-up tonight at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WORDS, WRITERS, & SOUTHWEST STORIES: At 6 pm, Fern Naomi Renville will give an online presentation titled “American Democracy’s Indigenous Roots and Future.” Our calendar listing explains how to register and attend.

ULTIMATE AT WALT HUNDLEY: 6 pm, Thursday night summertime Ultimate pickup games have moved to Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle).

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Go play at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), starting at 6:30 pm.

OPEN MIC: Go show off your musical talent, 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

‘SWIMMING WHILE DROWNING;: Second week begins for the ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) play “Swimming While Drowning,” 7:30 pm curtain. Tickets are available online.

BENBOW’S COUNTRY NIGHT: Thursday “Nashville Nights“ continue at the Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), 9 pm. 21+.

